Nineveh Governor threatens to blacklist three major companies for delays in sewage project

Shafaq News/ Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil on Sunday threatened to blacklist three major companies for delays in completing a sewage project they are contracted to in Mosul.

The project, which has been under-construction for two and a half years, has caused major inconvenience for residents of the Old Industrial Street in the city's right side.

"We have received numerous complaints from citizens about the delays in the sewage project," Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency. "The three companies responsible for the project - Tab, 77, and Shams al-Bina - will be blacklisted if they continue to fail to meet their deadlines."

Dakhil also warned that government employees who are found to be negligent in their duties will be punished.

In Nineveh, the Governorate Council voted to dismiss the acting director of the Nineveh Health Directorate, Mansour Marouf Mansour.

The council also voted to elect the heads and members of 15 of its 20 committees. The decisions were made during the council's ninth regular session, which was held on Sunday.