Nineveh Council Chairman faces impeachment over alleged violations

Shafaq News/ The Nineveh Unified Bloc announced its intention to question the Chairman of the Nineveh Provincial Council, Ahmed Al-Hasoud, stating in a press release read by the bloc’s leader, Muhannad Al-Jubouri, during a press conference, where he indicated that the bloc had identified several violations by the council chairman a year after the council’s formation.

Al-Jubouri confirmed during the conference that the bloc had compiled a list of infringements that would be addressed through a series of questions and inquiries directed to the council chairman.

He added that this move is part of the bloc’s "strict oversight" approach to ensure all aspects of the violations are clarified, and the necessary steps are taken to hold accountable anyone responsible for negligence or failure in their duties.

Al-Jubouri emphasized his bloc would continue its diligent efforts in maintaining oversight and accountability, free from any compromises or narrow political interests, with the ultimate goal of serving the people of Nineveh and achieving the justice they deserve.

The head of the Nineveh Unified Bloc stated, “this approach aligns with the bloc’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law and ensuring transparency in the administration of the province's affairs, ultimately benefiting the citizens' lives.”