New Iraqi labor law will take effect in May: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new labor and retirement law will take in effect in May, a lawmaker revealed on Sunday, saying it also benefits private sector workers and freelancers.

"Effective May 1st, 2024, the law will provide social security coverage and retirement benefits to employees in companies, factories, and even freelancers who choose to opt-in," said Lawmaker Amir al-Maamouri, a member of the parliament's labor committee.

"The government will contribute to the retirement fund alongside employee deductions, offering benefits potentially exceeding those available in the public sector," he said. "This expansion of social safety nets aims to improve working conditions and provide financial security for a broader segment of the Iraqi workforce."

On December 3, 2023, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced that the Labor and Social Security Law for workers in the private sector will be put into action after the parliament votes on it in May, in a step described by the government as essential within the economic reforms it has promised and to ensure the rights of workers in this sector.