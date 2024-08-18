New Diyala Governor Al-Shammari launches major administrative reforms

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a government source in Diyala Governorate reported that the new governor, Adnan Al-Jayer Al-Shammari, launched an administrative reform campaign.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "Al-Shammari directed the transfer of Engineering Affairs Director Mohammad Abdel-Khaleq Ahmad to Al-Muqdadiya district administration, appointing Sarmad Abdel-Abbas Musa in his place."

"The campaign also replaced the Director of Oversight and Internal Auditing at the Governorate Office, Hossam Nazim Shia, with Sabiha Ismail Jassim," he added.

Moreover, the source noted that "these changes are the start of further adjustments expected in various administrative departments and units in Diyala Governorate over the coming days and weeks."

Al-Shammari was sworn in at the Diyala Court of Appeal, before officially assuming duties from former governor Muthanna Al-Tamimi following his nomination after several months of a fierce political struggle over key positions.