Names of Al-Sadr and Al-Hakim executioners, National Security reveals

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the National Security Service announced the names and details of the individuals accused of executing religious leader Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr, his sister Bint Al-Huda, along with several young members of the Al-Hakim family and students from various universities.

The spokesperson for the service, Arshad Al-Hakim, stated in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that "five of the most notorious criminals, who were followers of the former regime and killers of martyr Al-Sadr, his sister, and thousands of Iraqis, have been arrested”. He added that The operation was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Law for the Prohibition of the Dissolved Baath Party, “and with high-level coordination with all relevant authorities and the judicial institution."

According to Al-Hakim, the first suspect, Saadoun Sabri Jamil Al-Qaisi, with the rank of Major General, admitted to executing the religious leader Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr and his sister using his personal weapon, as well as carrying out mass executions of opponents accused of being members of the Islamic Dawa Party.

He also executed eight citizens and buried them in mass graves in Fallujah and Diyala Bridge, executed two young members of the Al-Hakim family, and killed an opponent from the marshes of Nasiriyah.

The second suspect, Haitham Abdul Aziz Faiq, with the rank of Brigadier General, oversaw the execution of Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr and his sister, as well as executing a group of Dawa Party members.

The third suspect, Khairallah Hamadi, with the rank of Major General, is known for leading campaigns of arrest and torture against the people of Balad, allegedly due to their political affiliation, participating in their executions, and overseeing the repression of the Kurdish Feyli community in Baghdad.

He also issued and implemented forced deportation orders for the families of opponents from Balad to (Nuqrat Al-Salman) and was involved in hand-cutting crimes in Kirkuk, as well as executing several arrests and executions of opponents in Baghdad.

The fourth suspect, Shaker Taha Yahya, with the rank of Major General, participated in the executions of Kurdish detainees in Baghdad in 1984, prevented mourning gatherings following the assassination of religious leader Mohammed Sadiq Al-Sadr, and was involved in the killing of opposition figure Suleiman Brinji.

The statement concluded mentioning the fifth suspect, Ni'ma Mohammed Suhail Saleh, with the rank of Major General, led campaigns of arrest and torture targeting over 40 university students from Sulaimaniyah University and other universities, and continuously pursued members of Islamic parties.

In a post on his X account, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized that the capture of Al-Sadr's killers highlights the importance of “leaving no room for impunity.”

Al-Sudani pointed out that, “the recent achievement of justice through the apprehension of key figures from the criminal repressive apparatus of the Saddam-era Ba’athist regime” reaffirms the steadfast commitment to the relentless pursuit of criminals, “no matter how long they evade justice.”