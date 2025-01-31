Names of Al-Sadr and Al-Hakim executioners, National Security reveals
Shafaq News/ On Friday, the National Security Service announced the names and details of the individuals accused of executing religious leader Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr, his sister Bint Al-Huda, along with several young members of the Al-Hakim family and students from various universities.
The spokesperson for the service, Arshad Al-Hakim, stated in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that "five of the most notorious criminals, who were followers of the former regime and killers of martyr Al-Sadr, his sister, and thousands of Iraqis, have been arrested”. He added that The operation was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Law for the Prohibition of the Dissolved Baath Party, “and with high-level coordination with all relevant authorities and the judicial institution."
According to Al-Hakim, the first
suspect, Saadoun Sabri Jamil Al-Qaisi, with the rank of Major General, admitted
to executing the religious leader Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr and his sister using
his personal weapon, as well as carrying out mass executions of opponents
accused of being members of the Islamic Dawa Party.
He also executed eight citizens and buried
them in mass graves in Fallujah and Diyala Bridge, executed two young members
of the Al-Hakim family, and killed an opponent from the marshes of Nasiriyah.
The second suspect, Haitham Abdul Aziz Faiq,
with the rank of Brigadier General, oversaw the execution of Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr
and his sister, as well as executing a group of Dawa Party members.
The third suspect, Khairallah Hamadi, with
the rank of Major General, is known for leading campaigns of arrest and torture
against the people of Balad, allegedly due to their political affiliation,
participating in their executions, and overseeing the repression of the Kurdish
Feyli community in Baghdad.
He also issued and implemented forced
deportation orders for the families of opponents from Balad to (Nuqrat Al-Salman)
and was involved in hand-cutting crimes in Kirkuk, as well as executing several
arrests and executions of opponents in Baghdad.
The fourth suspect, Shaker Taha Yahya, with
the rank of Major General, participated in the executions of Kurdish detainees
in Baghdad in 1984, prevented mourning gatherings following the assassination
of religious leader Mohammed Sadiq Al-Sadr, and was involved in the killing of
opposition figure Suleiman Brinji.
The statement concluded mentioning the fifth
suspect, Ni'ma Mohammed Suhail Saleh, with the rank of Major General, led
campaigns of arrest and torture targeting over 40 university students from Sulaimaniyah
University and other universities, and continuously pursued members of Islamic
parties.
In a post on his X account, Iraqi
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized that the capture of Al-Sadr's
killers highlights the importance of “leaving no room for impunity.”
Al-Sudani pointed out that, “the
recent achievement of justice through the apprehension of key figures from the
criminal repressive apparatus of the Saddam-era Ba’athist regime” reaffirms the
steadfast commitment to the relentless pursuit of criminals, “no matter how
long they evade justice.”