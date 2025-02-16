Iraq’s Coordination Framework seeks alliance with Muqtada Al-Sadr

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Coordination Framework is actively working to bring Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr back into the political fold ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, amid expectations that members of the Badr Organization may defect and align with his movement.

Coordination Framework leader Rahman Al-Jazaeri stated that an official announcement on the return of the Patriotic Shiite Movement(PSM) is close, revealing that senior Sadrist figure Hazem Al-Araji, a close associate of Al-Sadr, recently hinted that a formal announcement could come after the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Jazaeri emphasized that if the Sadrists enter the elections, their alliances would significantly shape the electoral landscape. “Whoever aligns with them will have the best chances in the elections,” he remarked, highlighting their dominant Shiite political base.

These potential shifts in alliances are already having an impact, with MP Aalia Nassif recently leaving the State of Law Coalition and joined Al-Furatayn Movement, affiliated with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. Meanwhile, some Badr Organization members are expected to defect to Sadr’s movement, while others within State of Law may attempt to reposition themselves within Al-Furatayn Movement.

In recent weeks, the Coordination Framework has ramped up efforts to convince Al-Sadr to rejoin political life, following his withdrawal from Iraq’s political process and future elections to avoid involvement with “corrupt politicians,” following his call for the resignation of all 73 of his MPs in Parliament.