Najaf court orders detention of Rafidain Center Head Zaid Al-Talaqani

Shafaq News/ The Najaf Investigative Court ruled on Monday to detain Zaid Al-Talaqani, the chairman of the Rafidain Center for Dialogue (RCD), until August 29, according to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency.

The decision follows a raid on the RCD's Najaf headquarters by the Special Operations Unit (SWAT) on August 19, during which weapons were confiscated and security personnel were removed. Al-Talaqani was not present at the time of the raid.

The arrest warrant for Al-Talaqani was issued under Article 430 of the Iraqi Penal Code, based on a complaint by Ghaith Abu Shibaa, deputy chairman of the Najaf Provincial Council. Abu Shibaa alleges Al-Talaqani threatened him after his removal from the party following recent elections.

A source told our agency that the court rejected Al-Talaqani's bail request and held him in custody for further investigation.

Under Article 430 of the Iraqi Penal Code, threats intended to coerce, defame, or cause harm can result in up to seven years in prison.