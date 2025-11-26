NPC to choose Parliament Speaker, bars external imposition

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The National Political Council (NPC), a coalition of election-winning Sunni blocs, will not allow any candidate for the Iraqi parliament speaker post to be imposed by an individual party, Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada)’s spokesman Mohammed Al-Taie said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Taie stressed the council’s refusal to negotiate with any Sunni political bloc independently, outside the council framework.

Al-Taie highlighted that one of the council’s key priorities is the distribution of positions, describing the selection of the parliament speaker as “the true and most critical test of the council’s strength and cohesion.”

He noted a high degree of understanding among the council’s constituent parties, stating that “all major issues related to this post have been discussed in broad terms, without final decisions, and negotiations will resume shortly.”

The spokesman emphasized that the candidate must meet strict criteria, chiefly integrity, competence, national acceptance, and the ability to manage the parliament effectively.

“We are awaiting the Shiite Coordinating Framework’s final decision on the new prime minister, and we are determined to finalize the parliament speaker post within the constitutional timeline,” he added.

Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the premiership goes to a Shia figure, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd.

