NATO hails Iraq’s role in regional stability

Shafaq News – Brussels

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday praised Iraq’s role in promoting regional stability, highlighting “notable progress” in governance.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Media Office, the Iraqi leader began an official visit to Brussels today, where he met with Rutte to discuss NATO–Iraq cooperation and the alliance’s ongoing mission.

Secretary General Rutte expressed NATO’s appreciation for the “strong and continued support its mission receives in Iraq.”

Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s recovery from past crises and its position as a stabilizing force in the region.

During the meeting, al-Sudani also condemned what he described as “grave [Israeli] violations” in Gaza.