Mosul to return 21 ISIS victims from mass grave

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s forensic medicine department in Nineveh province will hand over the remains of 21 individuals to their families on Friday, a medical source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the bodies were recovered from a previously uncovered mass grave, adding, “The victims, all men from the town of Hammam Al-Alil, south of Mosul, were found buried at the Faculty of Agriculture.”

DNA tests have successfully identified the remains, matching them with their families, allowing for their official handover, the source pointed out.

On Saturday, a medical source in Nineveh’s Health Department told Shafaq News that Iraqi authorities received the remains of 28 people executed by ISIS militants in 2016.