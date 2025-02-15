28 ISIS victims' remains returned to Nineveh, says source

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have received the remains of several people executed by ISIS militants in 2016, a medical source in Nineveh’s Health Department revealed on Saturday.

“The remains, transferred from Baghdad’s Forensic Medicine Department, belonged to 28 residents of Nineveh abducted by ISIS during the group’s control of the region,” the source told Shafaq News.

Separately, Iraqi MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri said the victims, most of whom were security personnel, were executed and buried in a mass grave in the Hammam al-Alil area, south of Mosul, during an ISIS massacre.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of the brutal crimes committed by the terrorist group,” Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News, calling for justice and accountability under Iraqi law.

Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil recently called for the opening of mass graves containing ISIS victims in Mosul.

Mass graves across Iraq serve as a reminder of the atrocities committed by ISIS between 2014 and 2017. Many of these sites—primarily located in Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Saladin—contain the remains of thousands of victims, including Yazidis, Shia Muslims, and other minority groups.

The United Nations has documented over 200 mass graves in the country, with estimates suggesting that up to 12,000 individuals may have been executed during this period. Furthermore, some of these burial sites date back to earlier periods of conflict, including acts attributed to al-Qaeda.

Current estimates indicate that Iraq could have as many as 400,000 missing persons, with the actual number of mass graves potentially even higher.