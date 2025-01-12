Mosul's Riverfront: A project to restore areas to World Heritage List

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Riverfront Project in the Old City of Mosul, northern Iraq, will help restore some areas to the World Heritage List, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil confirmed on Sunday.

Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News, "The Riverfront Project covers the area from the Fifth Bridge to the Old Iron Bridge on the Right Bank, including Qlayaat, Shahwan, Al-Kawazin, and Maidan. These areas, some of the oldest in Mosul, feature narrow alleys where the final battles with ISIS occurred, resulting in complete destruction of the sites overlooking the Tigris River."

"The area's significance lies in preparation for its nomination to the World Heritage List."

"The two-year study project aims to rebuild the riverfront in its original style, preserving the city's heritage. It will involve removing debris, reconstructing infrastructure, and rebuilding homes, including 273 houses in the archaeological style, as well as historical markets and a riverside promenade,” he added. "The local government expects this area to become a hub for both Iraqi and international visitors, blending residential, tourist, and commercial elements."

Al-Dakhil concluded, “This project aims to revive the soul and spirit of the Old City of Mosul, particularly the Right Bank, which represents the city's historical, archaeological, and cultural origins.”

In December, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani laid the foundation stone for the Riverfront Project in the presence of the Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities.

In a related development, the Director of the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate Ruayd Al-Laila recently announced plans for the reconstruction of Mosul's historic Bab Al-Shatt Mosque. Additionally, Anas Mohammed, the reconstruction supervisor working with UNESCO, revealed that the reconstruction of Mosul's iconic Al-Hadba Minaret, which was destroyed during the liberation battles in Mosul, is nearing completion.

Rebuilding Mosul After ISIS Control

When ISIS seized control of Mosul, it transformed the prominent Iraqi city into its main base, marking one of the most devastating periods experienced in modern times by the city and its inhabitants.

After driving out the terrorist group, the extent of devastation in Mosul gained international attention. The task of rebuilding was staggering, requiring an in-depth assessment of the extensive damage and a comprehensive reconstruction plan. Immediate priorities for the Iraqi successive governments included reviving vital services such as water, electricity, and accessible healthcare and reconstruction of roads, houses, and archeological sites with international support.