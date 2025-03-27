Mosul’s Al-Nuri Mosque gets new preacher ahead of reopening

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have appointed Sheikh Dhakir Hassawi as the new preacher (Imam) of Al-Nuri Grand Mosque, signaling its imminent reopening next month.

Youssef Al-Abed Rabbo, head of the Sunni Endowment Directorate in Nineveh, told Shafaq News that Hassawi, currently the Imam of Al-Basha Mosque in Mosul’s old market, has been officially assigned to lead prayers at Al-Nuri.

Al-Nuri Mosque is a 12th-century landmark originally constructed in 1172–1173 AD under the patronage of Nur ad-Din Zangi, a ruler of the Zengid dynasty.

The mosque is renowned for its distinctive leaning minaret, known as "Al-Hadba", which became a symbol of Mosul's identity. Over the centuries, the mosque underwent numerous renovations, reflecting its architectural and cultural significance.

It was destroyed during the Battle of Mosul in June 2017. As Iraqi forces advanced to liberate the city from ISIS, the militant group detonated explosives inside the mosque, reducing it to rubble.

ISIS had used the mosque as a propaganda tool, with its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declaring the so-called caliphate from its prayer hall in 2014.

Reconstruction efforts began in 2018 as part of UNESCO's "Revive the Spirit of Mosul" initiative, supported by the United Arab Emirates and other partners.

The project aims to restore the mosque to its former glory while incorporating modern elements. The reconstruction process has involved demining the site, salvaging valuable fragments, and consulting with local communities to ensure authenticity.

By 2024, significant progress had been made, including the rebuilding of the prayer hall, dome, and minaret. The initiative also includes plans for public gardens, a memorial site, and a museum, symbolizing hope and resilience for Mosul's residents.