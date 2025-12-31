Christmas lights return to Iraq’s Mosul as post-ISIS life slowly recovers

Shafaq News

As the year draws to a close, the streets and markets of Mosul, Nineveh’s capital, are once again illuminated by festive lights, Christmas trees, and Santa Claus figures, scenes that reflect the city’s cautious return to everyday life after years of violence and upheaval.

Before 2014, Mosul was home to a long rooted Christian community whose presence shaped the city’s social and cultural fabric. That changed abruptly when ISIS seized control of the city, forcing Christians to choose between conversion, paying a heavy tax, or death. Homes were marked with the Arabic letter “N” to identify Christian properties for confiscation, while public expressions of faith and culture were banned under a regime that imposed fear and strict social controls.

Thousands of families fled, many seeking refuge in the Kurdistan Region, leaving behind churches, schools, manuscripts, and ancestral homes that had defined generations of life in the city.

Mosul’s path to recovery has been slow and painful. In October 2016, Iraqi forces, backed by the Global Coalition, launched a major military operation to retake the city. Months of intense fighting left vast neighborhoods in ruins and caused heavy civilian losses before authorities declared Mosul fully liberated on July 10, 2017.

For residents who remained or later returned, the city’s gradual revival is now visible in small but meaningful ways. Ahmed Mahmoud, a shop owner on Mosul’s left bank, told Shafaq News that the festive decorations carry a deeper significance than celebration alone. “The lights bring back Mosul’s old spirit,” he said. “Years ago, we wouldn’t have dared display anything that could be misinterpreted. Today, there is a sense of security and a reason to celebrate after a long period of hardship.”

Sara Younan, a Mosul native who relocated to the nearby town of Qaraqosh, echoed that sentiment. Speaking to our agency, she said that the city feels more open and tolerant than it did in previous years, noting, “Seeing Santa Claus and Christmas trees in the streets reflects a social and psychological shift after a long period of isolation."

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.