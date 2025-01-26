Mishkhab protests in Najaf enter third day, oil supply cut threatened

Shafaq News/ Angry protests erupted in the Al-Mishkhab district, south of Najaf, with participants raising slogans expressing their dissatisfaction with the deteriorating public services in the area.

Mahmoud Al-Fatlawi, a representative of the movement, told Shafaq News that "the protests will continue until our demands are met. Everyone has been patient for a long time, but the officials have done nothing about the miserable conditions in the district." He called on local government officials and lawmakers to "address the demands before we take escalatory steps."

Al-Fatlawi warned that any delay in addressing the issues "would push the protesting citizens to escalate, including blocking oil supplies and other actions."

He highlighted key demands, including the completion of the Al-Mishkhab highway project, which has become known as the "death road" due to the high number of accidents. The road lacks lighting, guardrails, and has numerous potholes, surrounded by pits and pools of water that have claimed the lives of hundreds.

Al-Fatlawi pointed out that the Al-Mishkhab road project was approved five years ago, but has yet to be completed. He added that the protesters are also calling for the renovation of schools, improvements to street infrastructure, sewage systems, river management, drinking water, support for farmers, and addressing other pressing issues that require urgent attention from officials.