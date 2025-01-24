Major fire at Iraq’s Rumaila refinery injures six; flames uncontrolled

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a massive fire erupted at a refinery in the Rumaila oil field in southern Iraq, injuring several workers with varying degrees of severity, according to a source from the site.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Six refinery workers were injured, including one with a broken leg, another with facial burns, and two suffering from smoke inhalation."

The fire broke out at the fifth gas-oil separation station in the Rumaila field, the source added, noting that “the flames remain uncontrolled despite ongoing efforts by firefighting teams.”

Units from the Ninth Brigade of the Energy Police reportedly assisted in extinguishing the blaze, with a tight security cordon imposed around the affected area.