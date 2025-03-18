SOURCE: Rumaila oil station resumes operations after fire

Shafaq News/ Operations at Iraq’s DS05 oil station in northern Rumaila, the country’s largest oil field, are gradually resuming after a massive fire damaged a storage tank, an industry source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News that the station restarted production on February 26, reaching a capacity of 190,000 barrels per day following the rehabilitation of Storage Pipeline No. 3.

Technical teams, he said, have begun trial operations at the new wet oil unit at the D&D station, which has a processing capacity of 30,000 barrels per day.

The fire, which caused significant material losses, raised concerns about disruptions at Rumaila.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the incident and investigations are ongoing.