Libya frees seven undocumented Iraqis after diplomatic push

Shafaq News – Tripoli/Baghdad/Erbil

Libya released seven undocumented Iraqi migrants on Wednesday after more than two months of pressure from Iraq’s embassy in Tripoli.

Ambassador Ahmed Al-Sahhaf told Russia Today that the embassy coordinated with security services under the Government of National Unity to secure their release, then provided medical care and travel documents.

The embassy, he confirmed, worked with Iraq’s parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee and the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations to cover travel costs and ensure their voluntary return.

While specific figures for undocumented Iraqis are unavailable, IOM indicates that hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants reside in Libya. Reports by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the US Department of State consistently detail that these individuals endure arbitrary detention, torture, forced labor, and minimal access to services, leaving them exceptionally vulnerable in the country's volatile environment.