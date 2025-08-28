Lawmakers file legal challenge against ambassador list

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated at 13:03)

A group of Iraqi lawmakers has filed a legal challenge to the recently approved list of new ambassadors, independent MP Raed al-Maliki announced on Thursday from inside the Federal Supreme Court.

In a statement, al-Maliki said the objecting MPs were present at the court to press for a ruling on the appeal, which seeks to overturn the parliament’s decision to confirm the appointments.

Earlier, independent lawmaker Amer Abdul-Jabbar revealed to Shafaq News that he and other MPs intended to contest the vote, claiming the parliamentary session had lost quorum after several members walked out.

Abdul-Jabbar explained that 169 out of 329 lawmakers were present when the session began, but around 30 left the chamber once the list of ambassadors was brought forward. Despite this, he stated, the vote went ahead in violation of quorum rules.

On August 26, the Iraqi parliament voted to approve a list of new ambassadors submitted by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, following a heated debate among MPs.

Several lawmakers told our agency that they had not received the résumés of the nominees prior to the vote.