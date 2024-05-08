Lawmaker debunks reports on Iraqis stranded in Gaza

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday dismissed claims of Iraqi citizens stranded in Gaza, asserting the country's readiness to evacuate any Iraqi citizen seeking repatriation.

Previous reports in local media outlets alleged 44 Iraqi citizens were "stuck" in Gaza, implying the Iraqi Foreign Ministry's failure to secure their return.

Abbas al-Jubouri, a committee member, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Foreign Relations Committee hasn't received any official confirmation regarding stranded Iraqis in Gaza." He expressed suspicion, suggesting "the intention behind publishing such reports in certain media outlets might be to muddle the waters."

Al-Jubouri cast doubt on the reports' accuracy, stating, "We will pursue this matter further with the Foreign Ministry and relevant security agencies."

"Iraq has the capacity to evacuate any Iraqi citizen in Gaza. However, this hinges on the individual's situation, especially considering their scattered presence there and their own volition to be where they are."

"Should they request help leaving, Iraq will certainly make efforts to facilitate that," he concluded. "However, these reports are unfounded."