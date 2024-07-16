Large fire erupts in Baghdad's Shorja market

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a large fire broke out in the Shorja market in central Baghdad, a source in the Civil Defense Directorate reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that civil defense teams rushed to the scene to combat the fire.

He did not provide further details.

Earlier today, a fire erupted in warehouses in the commercial area of Bob al-Sham, north of the capital.

In June, the Ministry of Interior announced that more than 5,500 fires had broken out across Iraq during the first five months of this year, noting a decrease in fire incidents compared to 2023.

Iraq experiences numerous fire incidents, particularly with the onset of summer and rising temperatures. These fires often occur in commercial and industrial areas, markets, and official buildings, causing millions of dollars in damages annually and resulting in loss of life.