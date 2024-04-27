Kurdish President, PM Al-Sudani attend SAC meeting

Shafaq News / On Saturday evening, the State Administration Coalition (SAC) held a meeting with the presence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Earlier, a political source informed Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will include discussions on several political and security issues.

The SAC coalition was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, comprised of Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces.

The Parties in the State Administration Coalition are as follows:

• The Shiite: State of Law led by Nouri Al-Maliki, the Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Ameri, Al-Hikmah Movement, led by Ammar Al-Hakim, Nasr bloc, led by Haidar Al-Abadi, Al-Aqd Al-Watani, led by Falih Al-Fayyadh, Hoquq Movement, led by Hussein Mounis, Iqtidar Watan, led by Abdulhussein Abtan, Al-Nahj Al-Watani, led by Ammar Ta'meh, and Shiite Individual MPs

• The Sunni: Sovereignty Alliance, led by Khamis Al-Khanjar; Al-Azm Front, led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai; Takaddum Front, led by Mohammed Al-Halbousi; Babylon Movement, led by Rayan al-Kildani.

• The Kurdish: Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by Masoud Barzani, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, led by Bafel Talabani

The coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementing reforms, rebalancing Iraq's regional relations, revising the electoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.