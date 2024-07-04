Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani meets Acting Speaker of Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi in Baghdad.

In a statement released by Barzani’s office, al-Mandalawi praised Barzani’s historical role and significance in Iraq’s political process during the meeting.

According to the statement, al-Mandalawi expressed hope that “Barzani's presence would aid in resolving the country's issues.”

Barzani emphasized the “goodwill of all parties involved and stressed the importance of making dialogue a solid foundation for resolving issues.”

The statement also noted that the meeting covered the election of the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament and several other topics related to various Iraqi provinces.

Masoud Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning and met with senior political leaders and government officials.

During his visit, Barzani remarked on the "goodwill" he observed among political parties towards resolving the long-standing disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.