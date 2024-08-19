Kirkuk tightens preventive measures against Mpox following regional outbreak

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk announced on Monday that it has tightened preventive measures to address any potential cases of Mpox (monkeypox) following reports of the disease in neighboring countries.

Dr. Arjan Mohammed, Director General of Kirkuk Health Department, told Shafaq News Agency, "The department has implemented a series of actions to prevent the spread of monkeypox. Cases have been reported in one of our neighboring countries, and we have started screening travelers arriving at Kirkuk International Airport."

He added, "A specialized medical team at the airport is responsible for health checks and monitoring the health status of travelers."

"Any individual screened at Kirkuk Airport showing signs of fever will be monitored and provided appropriate treatment."

Mohammed assured Kirkuk is free of any cases, urging the media to "refrain from spreading false information."

Hurdi Mohammed, head of public relations at Kirkuk International Airport, stated, "The airport currently operates eight weekly flights to Turkiye through Ankara and Istanbul airports. The medical team from the Kirkuk Health Department is monitoring travelers and providing necessary care."

So far, no cases of Mpox have been reported in Iraq.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus. Common symptoms include a skin rash or mucosal lesions lasting 2–4 weeks, often accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Treatment primarily involves supportive care, and vaccination can help prevent infection in those at risk.