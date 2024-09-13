Mpox fatalities surge: Africa CDC reports 107 deaths in a week, calls the toll “unacceptable”

Shafaq News/ The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reported a significant rise in mpox-related fatalities, with 107 deaths recorded over the past week.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, the agency's director-general, described the rising toll as "not acceptable" and emphasized the need for improved cross-border surveillance.

In a briefing on Thursday, Kaseya revealed that "3,160 new mpox cases" had also been reported in the same period. This surge follows the recent launch of a continental response plan by Africa CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Moreover, Kaseya stated, “In the one week, we lost 107 (people). It’s too much. It’s not acceptable.” He further stressed the urgency for stronger surveillance systems, stating, “There is a need for increased testing and resources to support it,” adding that the continent’s current testing efforts are insufficient.

Mpox, which is related to smallpox but causes milder symptoms, can lead to severe cases with lesions on the face, hands, chest, and genital areas. Testing data shows that men have a higher positivity rate at "63%," while children under 15 have a rate of "41%."

The disease can be transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy, and Kaseya noted that “more research is needed to determine how common this is.”

The recent increase in cases follows WHO's declaration of a global emergency in 12 African countries last month. The estimated budget for the six-month response plan put forward by Africa CDC and WHO is "almost $600 million," with 55% allocated to mpox response in 14 affected nations and boosting readiness in 15 others. Kaseya praised contributions from African Union member states, calling it a sign of the continent's ownership.

Vaccination efforts are underway, with "250,000 doses" already delivered to Congo, although this is just a fraction of the "3 million doses" needed to end the outbreak there. The EU countries pledged over "500,000 doses," but the delivery timeline remains unclear.

In this context, the director-general emphasized that the recommended vaccination course requires "two doses" and stated, “We don’t want to compromise on the protection of our people.” He announced plans to travel to Congo in early October to receive the vaccine and “show the African people and Congolese people that the vaccine is safe.”

As of now, Africa CDC has recorded "5,731 confirmed mpox cases" and "724 associated deaths" since the beginning of 2024.

As stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, part of the Orthopoxvirus genus. Symptoms typically include a skin rash or mucosal lesions lasting 2–4 weeks, along with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. Mpox spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Treatment focuses on supportive care, and vaccination can help prevent infection in those at risk.