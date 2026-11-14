Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk's newly elected governor, Qahtan Al-Wandawi, pledged on Saturday to tackle unemployment and address the plight of unpaid teachers, as his predecessor outlined plans to open thousands of public-sector positions in the northern Iraqi province.

Al-Wandawi, representing the Turkmen bloc, secured 14 votes from the 15 members attending the 16-seat Provincial Council session, succeeding Mohammed Samaan Agha, who was appointed minister of state for foreign affairs.

Describing his election as a “historic event,” Al-Wandawi promised to serve all of Kirkuk's communities, complete pending recruitment procedures, and expand employment opportunities through oil companies.

He also pledged to strengthen security in coordination with Kirkuk Operations Command and implement federal government directives, inviting Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to visit the multi-ethnic province and assess its needs.

Meanwhile, outgoing governor Samaan Agha welcomed his successor's election, calling for continued cooperation between the Provincial Council and the local administration to address outstanding challenges.

Agha added that 7,000 public-sector positions would be made available to Kirkuk residents once the Finance Ministry allocates funding under the 2027 budget.