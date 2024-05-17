Kirkuk marketplace suffers partial fire damage from electrical fault: source

Shafaq News/ A fire ripped through a shopping complex in central Kirkuk on Friday, causing partial damage but no injuries, a source in the Civil Defense said.

The blaze erupted in the "Tun City Markets" complex, located in the Qadisiyah neighborhood, the source familiar with the incident told Shafaq News. The complex is known for selling food items to thousands daily.

Civil Defense teams swiftly responded to the fire alert and extinguished the flames, which originated from an electrical malfunction, the source said. “Their intervention prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring shops.”

The incident resulted in some damage to the complex, but no casualties were reported.

A group in Turkey has claimed responsibility for a fire that damaged the Langa Market in Erbil, also stating it has carried out similar actions in Northern Syria and Kirkuk.

The group claims that cities including Mosul, Kirkuk, Aleppo, and Erbil are rightfully part of Turkey, according to statements on its website, “ahdi milli teskilati” or “National Covenant Organization.”

The organization, which says it is also responsible for setting a market on fire in Kirkuk in October 2023 and January 2024, said it orchestrated the recent blaze at 18 locations within Erbil’s Langa Market. The organization may be referring to a fire incident that occurred on Oct. 10, 2023, in the Ras Al-Jisr market for second-hand clothes in Kirkuk. The fire destroyed stores and storehouses. The civil defense requested that the police responsible for that area open an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The claims made could not be independently verified.

The website of the organization features a black map of Turkey with a grey wolf at its center. The grey wolf symbol is significant in Turkish politics, representing the ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves movement.

In a posted statement, the group expressed: “We congratulate the bravery of our army for its actions against terrorists in Northern Iraq, the effectiveness of our forces in Northern Syria, and our organization’s efforts in Kirkuk and now Erbil.”

It continued, “According to our principles, those within our national borders must align with Turkish interests.”

The group elaborated on its actions, stating, “At 7 PM yesterday, we initiated operations at 18 points within the Langa Market, underlining the market’s vulnerability despite expected government protection. Out of 2315 shops, we claim to have destroyed 1315.”

The statement also issued a warning to leaders in Northern Iraq and Erbil, suggesting that failure to meet their demands could lead to increased sabotage efforts.

Furthermore, the organization reasserted its claim over Mosul, Kirkuk, Aleppo, and Erbil, demanding the reintegration of these cities into Turkey and calling for the abolition of the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga.

In October 2023, the group warned of potential sabotage activities by its affiliates, targeting various infrastructural and economic interests in ‘Northern Iraq’.

