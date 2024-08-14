Kirkuk Governor first key decisions: appointments and language policy

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the newly-appointed Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha signed several important decisions.

The governor appointed Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, the brother of Iraqi Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim, as the Deputy Technical Governor of Kirkuk, with the rank of Director General.

Additionally, Governor Taha issued a decree putting former Governor Rakan Saeed al-Jabouri on retirement.

In another move, the governor directed that the Turkmen language be included in official correspondence between all government departments.