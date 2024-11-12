Kirkuk Council postpones logo vote over “exclusion” of Christian community's language

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kirkuk Provincial Council postponed the vote on the provincial logo at the request of the Babylon Bloc.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the Council held its eighth session, during which it hosted the directors of education and health to discuss various issues related to the educational and health sectors in the province.

"The council decided to delay the vote on the logo until the next session, following a request from the council's rapporteur and head of the Babylon Bloc, due to the exclusion of the Christian community's language, among other reasons," he added.

The correspondent clarified, “Council Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hafiz decided to postpone the vote to include additional points and adopt a logo that would be acceptable to all council members.”

On Monday, a source within the Provincial Council announced that the council would hold its regular meeting on Tuesday to discuss education and health issues and vote on adopting a new provincial logo.