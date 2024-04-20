Kalsu explosion: "Premature" to know the outcomes of the investigation

Shafaq News/ Maj. Gen. Tahseen al-Khafaji, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, disclosed on Saturday the latest findings regarding the explosion that rocked the Kalsu camp in northern Babil.

The incident occurred late on Friday when a massive explosion rocked a military base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), located 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Baghdad.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that three missiles targeted the PMF's 27th Brigade headquarters within the base, resulting in three injuries and significant material damages.

Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News that the initial investigations conducted by the Iraqi air defense and the Global Coalition found "no evidence of drone or fighter jet activity in the area."

"Directly after, the Popular Mobilization Forces deployed a specialized committee to probe the explosion's circumstances; in addition, the Joint Operations Command dispatched a technical committee comprising civil defense personnel and senior officers for further assessment.: Al-Khafaji added.

The SMC head pointed out that it is "premature" to find out the outcomes of the investigation.

On Saturday, the Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee confirmed that the investigative committees have not yet determined the nature of the explosion at the "Kalsu" camp in the northern Babil governorate.

The committee rapporteur, Ali Al-Bandawi, told Shafaq News Agency that "so far, the specialized investigative committees have not reached results confirming whether the explosion and fire at the Kalsu camp in northern Babil province resulted from an airstrike or an accidental incident," pointing out that "the specialized investigative committees are still conducting the investigation, and within the coming hours, the preliminary results of this incident and the cause of the explosion will likely be revealed, whether it was an airstrike or an accidental incident."

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran-backed forces within the PMF, particularly under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. This escalation follows more than 160 military attacks on US airbases in Iraq and Syria since October 7, 2023, with Iran-backed forces launching numerous attacks on US forces in the region.

In response, the United States has targeted facilities of the PMF that have resulted in casualties among PMF members, including prominent leaders such as Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari (Abu Taqwa) of Harakat al-Nujaba, who was killed in a US airstrike in January.

The US denied any involvement in the Kalsu explosion.