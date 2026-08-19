Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan discussed strengthening judicial and legal cooperation with Saudi Justice Minister and Supreme Judicial Council President Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Zidan arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday at Al-Samaani’s invitation.

Earlier this month, Zidan visited Damascus for talks on expanding judicial cooperation between Iraq and Syria. Discussions covered the transfer and prosecution of Syrian detainees held in Iraq, including ISIS members recently moved to Iraqi prisons.

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces