KDP backs FM Hussein as Iraq presidency vote delayed

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) confirmed on Tuesday that it is standing by Fuad Hussein as its sole nominee for Iraq’s presidency, saying it is ready to attend any new parliamentary session scheduled to hold the vote.

Shakhawan Abdullah, head of the KDP parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News that the Speaker’s Office had informed the party of a formal request by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to postpone Tuesday’s election session. He said the KDP backed the request “to allow for Kurdish consensus” on delaying the vote.

Earlier today, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi adjourned the session after quorum was not reached, noting that only 85 lawmakers were present. Al-Halbousi said his office had received official requests from both the KDP and the PUK to delay the vote to allow more time for negotiations between the two Kurdish rivals.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News that holding a new session is now contingent on approval from the Speaker’s Office, an understanding among major political blocs, and the opinion of the Supreme Judicial Council, as the constitutional deadline approaches. The source said Kurdish parties and the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary bloc, have agreed in principle to a delay, with a formal inquiry sent to Supreme Judicial Council head Faiq Zaidan on whether the session can be held at a later date.

Fourteen candidates have been officially approved for the post, down from more than 40 initial applicants, though the race has effectively narrowed to Hussein and PUK candidate Nizar Amedi. CF has held separate meetings with delegations from the KDP and the PUK, urging a compromise to ensure the vote takes place within the constitutional time limit.

Under Iraq’s constitution, parliament must elect a president within 30 days of its first session. With the inaugural sitting held on December 29, 2025, the deadline expires on the night of January 28, 2026, leaving little room for further delay. Since 2005, Iraq’s power-sharing system has allocated the presidency to the Kurds, traditionally held by the PUK, while Shiite parties control the premiership and Sunni blocs the speakership.

