Judiciary blasts leaked Al-Hashimi confession video

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council denounced the circulation of a video showing a suspect in the 2020 assassination of prominent security analyst Hisham al-Hashimi, calling the footage a breach of legal procedures.

A statement delivered by the Council’s media office clarified that the suspect had previously been detained by the now-defunct investigative committee known as “Committee 29,” or the “Abu Ragheef Committee,” which was established under the previous government.

Moreover, the statement pointed to a discrepancy between the suspect’s statements made before the competent judicial authorities and what he said in the leaked video.

The Council added that the footage, which “clearly appears to have been recorded by a police officer affiliated with the committee,” constitutes a legal violation of investigative protocols and represents a deliberate attempt to mislead public opinion.

On July 6, 2020, al-Hashimi was shot and killed by assailants on a motorcycle outside his home in Baghdad. A year later, in July 2021, then-Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced the arrest of the suspected killer. State television later aired a recorded confession by the suspect, a 36-year-old first lieutenant in Iraq’s security forces.

On May 7, 2023, an Iraqi court sentenced the convicted killer to death, following ten separate delays in issuing the verdict.