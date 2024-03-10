Jordanian Parliament Speaker stresses strong Jordanian-Iraqi relations in meeting with Iraqi Supreme Court President

Shafaq News / Ahmed Al-Safadi, the Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament, has asserted, on Saturday, that the security and stability of Iraq are essential pillars for the security and stability of the Middle East region.

He emphasized “the significance of Jordanian-Iraqi relations and the necessity to enhance them across various fields,” during his meeting with Jassim Aboud, the President of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, and the accompanying delegation of court members, as reported by the Jordanian Parliament.

Al-Safadi stated, "In Jordan, we view Iraq as a strategic depth, and the fraternal ties and common bonds between our countries and peoples know no boundaries." He pointed out the importance of implementing bilateral Jordanian-Iraqi agreements, as well as trilateral agreements involving Egypt, aimed at achieving economic integration beneficial to the peoples of the three countries.

Al-Safadi reiterated that the security and stability of Iraq constitute a fundamental pillar for the security and stability of the region, with Jordan being a principal supporter of efforts to restore Iraq's leading role within its Arab depth and regional influence. He highlighted the importance of enhancing Jordanian-Iraqi cooperation in the judiciary sector and leveraging mutual expertise.

During the meeting, the President of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court presented the court's tasks, competencies, and roles, including overseeing the constitutionality of laws, interpreting constitutional texts, approving election results, monitoring party activities, and ensuring the proper implementation of the constitution while safeguarding the political, social, and economic rights and freedoms of all Iraqi citizens.

Aboud also mentioned the Supreme Court's endeavor to collaborate with constitutional courts in the region, particularly in Jordan, to strengthen constitutional values and build judicial relationships in the service of peoples, aiming to elevate human, moral, and social values.

Notably, the President of the Iraqi Supreme Court is visiting Jordan upon an official invitation from the Jordanian Constitutional Court, during which a bilateral memorandum of understanding was signed to enhance cooperation in the field of constitutional judiciary.