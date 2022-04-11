Jordanian parliament expunges statements on "removing the Syrian regime" from a session's record

Shafaq News/ Jordanian parliament expunged a lawmaker's statement on "removing the Syrian regime" from the record of the session, deeming it "offensive" to Damascus.

Speaking before the Jordanian parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan, said, "Jordan seeks to transcend its ties with the fraternal states. The Jordanian-Syrian ties are good."

Kreishan requested expunging the statements of MP Ali al-Khalalila who accused the Syrian government of violating Jordan's water resources and "prayed for removing the regime."

The parliament presidium approved Kreishan's request and removed Khalalila's "offensive" statements.