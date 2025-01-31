Joint Operations Command confirms killing 4 militants between Salah Al-Din and Kirkuk

2025-01-31T20:31:45+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command announced, on Friday, that four ISIS militants were killed in an airstrike targeting their hideout in the Zarka area, located along the border between Salah Al-Din and Kirkuk.

According to a statement from the Security Media Cell, the Military Intelligence Directorate, under the supervision and planning of the Joint Operations Command's targeting cell, monitored a group of four ISIS militants in one of the hideouts in the Zarka sector.

The statement added that F-16 aircraft carried out two airstrikes on the hideout, destroying it and killing the ISIS members inside.

Earlier on Friday, a security source in Kirkuk stated to Shafaq News that Iraqi warplanes targeted two ISIS positions in the Wadi al-Shay area, located 45 kilometers south of Kirkuk in the Daquq district.

The source stated that security forces are carrying out a military operation at the strike site to verify the details of the attack and determine whether it resulted in casualties.

