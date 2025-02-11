Joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi committees to convene, Ambassador says

Shafaq News/ Kuwait’s Ambassador to Iraq, Hassan Zaman, announced on Tuesday that joint technical committee meetings between the two countries will soon commence, with further discussions expected in the coming period.

Kuwait News Agency reported that Mohammad Abu Hassan, advisor at the Kuwaiti Emir's Diwan, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani to discuss ways to resolve remaining bilateral issues between the two nations.

Ambassador Zaman highlighted the meeting and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue between the two countries as the "most effective way" to address pending matters.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador also noted that these issues will be addressed in the upcoming joint technical committee meetings, with more bilateral dialogues and discussions anticipated shortly.

Relations between Iraq and Kuwait have seen significant developments recently. Last September, the Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait, Al-Manhal Al-Safi, announced the entry of the first Iraqi vehicle into Kuwaiti territory after a gap of over 33 years.

Earlier this year, Iraqi authorities handed over Kuwaiti fugitive Salman Al-Khalidi to Kuwait at the Al-Abdali border crossing, where he faced criminal charges and verbal assaults in Iraq.