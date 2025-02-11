Joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi committees to convene, Ambassador says
Shafaq News/
Kuwait’s Ambassador to Iraq, Hassan Zaman, announced on Tuesday that joint
technical committee meetings between the two countries will soon commence, with
further discussions expected in the coming period.
Kuwait News
Agency reported that Mohammad Abu Hassan, advisor at the Kuwaiti Emir's Diwan,
met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani to discuss ways to
resolve remaining bilateral issues between the two nations.
Ambassador
Zaman highlighted the meeting and emphasized the importance of continued
dialogue between the two countries as the "most effective way" to
address pending matters.
The Kuwaiti
Ambassador also noted that these issues will be addressed in the upcoming joint
technical committee meetings, with more bilateral dialogues and discussions
anticipated shortly.
Relations
between Iraq and Kuwait have seen significant developments recently. Last
September, the Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait, Al-Manhal Al-Safi, announced the
entry of the first Iraqi vehicle into Kuwaiti territory after a gap of over 33
years.
Earlier this
year, Iraqi authorities handed over Kuwaiti fugitive Salman Al-Khalidi to
Kuwait at the Al-Abdali border crossing, where he faced criminal charges and
verbal assaults in Iraq.