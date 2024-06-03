Iraqi young man uses telescope to spark curiosity in Basrah skies

Shafaq News/ A young Iraqi civil servant in Basrah is turning his love of astronomy into an opportunity to educate his community, offering affordable glimpses of the skies through his telescope.

Ali Taher, stationed along the banks of the Shatt al-Arab River, invites passersby to view the lunar surface for a symbolic 1,000 Iraqi dinars (less than $1).

"See for yourself for a thousand dinars," Taher tells potential customers. "Everyone wants to see the moon, and I try to provide the right environment. I offer a chair and a comfortable space to relax and enjoy the view."

The experience goes beyond a simple glimpse. As curious onlookers gaze skyward, Taher transforms into a celestial guide, fielding questions about the cosmos, explaining distances between planets, and offering insights into the solar system and how it works.

Taher, self-taught through social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, embodies the spirit of accessible knowledge.

"This is a new experience for many," says Hamza Abbas, a local resident. "We haven't had the chance to see the moon like this before, not in school or everyday life. It's also inspiring to see a young man using his passion to create a new opportunity."

For Taher, the venture is more than just generating income. He sees it as "a chance to ignite curiosity and foster a love for astronomy in his community".