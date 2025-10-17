Iraqi voters frustrated: Political parties fail to offer "clear" reforms

Shafaq News – Baghdad

With parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, Iraq’s political campaigns are drawing criticism for failing to present concrete plans to tackle the country’s deepening economic and service crises.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections —What You Need to Know

Since campaigning began on October 3, Baghdad’s streets and bridges have been plastered with posters and banners, many violating municipal advertising rules, according to local authorities.

While Iraq’s most pressing structural problems persist, much of the political discourse has been reduced to slogans. “Only a few blocs have offered clear visions,” independent MP Basim Khashan told Shafaq News, calling most campaigns “nonobjective.”

“Parties repeat the same promises every election," Fahd al-Jubouri of the National Wisdom (Al-Hikma al-Wataniya) Movement added, noting that key files barely feature in most programs. "Even voters show limited engagement with these platforms."

Iraq's Bane

Iraq’s economy still relies on oil for more than 90% of state revenue, stalling diversification and investment. Political analyst Hussein al-Kinani argued that many candidates “lack the expertise or vision to propose credible reform” in this sector, warning that economic stagnation risks deepening public discontent.

Read more: Without oil: Iraq's economic future hanging in the balance

Meanwhile, water shortages—exacerbated by climate change and upstream dam projects—continue to threaten agriculture and daily livelihoods, adding to voters’ frustration over unmet promises.

Azzam al-Hamdani, a senior figure in the Sunni Azm Alliance led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, said Iraq’s next phase demands “realistic, reform-driven programs” that prioritize stability and development. “The outcome will depend on the platforms of the winning blocs,” he told Shafaq.