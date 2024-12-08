Iraqi soldier to Syrian opposition: Anyone approaching the border will be killed

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi soldier stationed near the border issued a stark warning on Sunday, to Syrian opposition members instructing them to stay away from the border strip.

A mobile phone video showed an Iraqi soldier addressing members of the Syrian armed opposition, saying, "What matters to us is Iraq's borders. We have no conflict with you, but we have one issue: do not approach the border."

The Iraqi soldier further warned, "Any military or civilian individual who comes near the border will be killed. This is a kill zone."

Earlier, the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, stated in a press conference that "the border strip between Iraq and Syria is fully secured by the Border Guard Command with an excellent system of barriers, in addition to surveillance and monitoring systems in place."