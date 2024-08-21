Iraqi security forces arrest five members of controversial "Qurban" sect

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended on Wednesday five individuals who were affiliated with the controversial "Qurban" sect, while they were among pilgrims traveling to Karbala.

The detainees were found in possession of items linked to Saddam Hussein's regime and the sect's beliefs.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the five suspects were arrested along the pilgrimage route to Karbala and were found in possession of copies of the book "The Journey to the Hereafter," a text associated with the deviant Qurban sect.

Additionally, the security forces discovered a large bag containing 500 cloth handkerchiefs bearing the Saddam Hussein regime's flag and the slogan "Feda'yeen of Saddam."

The detainees were subsequently taken to a detention center.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service had previously announced on July 20th the arrest of 39 members of the Qurban sect across four governorates. According to the service, the detainees were planning to carry out their extremist rituals, including a fatal drawing of lots to select a member for sacrifice.

The Qurban sect, also known as the "Allahiyah," is a shadowy religious group that has caused controversy in Iraq, particularly in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar. The sect promotes unorthodox beliefs and practices, including the concept of self-sacrifice or "offering oneself" during religious observances.