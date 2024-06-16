Iraqi president calls for stronger ties with Tehran in call with interim president Iraq iraq iran President Abdullatif Rashid











Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called for strengthened bilateral relations with Iran during a phone conversation with Mohammad Mokhber, head of Iran's Presidential Office, on Sunday, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported. Rashid, according to Tasnim, extended greetings to Iran on Eid al-Adha and offered condolences for the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues. He noted that the loss was significant not only for Iran but also for Iraq and the broader Islamic community. "The Iraqi government is committed to improving cooperation with Iran across all sectors," Rashid said, emphasizing the need for enhancing ties for the mutual benefit of both nations. Rashid also acknowledged Iran's upcoming presidential elections, wishing the Iranian people and government success in this key event. The talks touched on Baghdad's ongoing efforts to bolster diplomatic and economic relations with Tehran, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability and mutual interests.