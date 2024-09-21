Iraqi political party calls for return of displaced to Saddam Hussein's hometown

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Secretary-General of the National Masses Party, MP Ahmed Abdullah Al-Jubouri "Abu Mazen," called for the return of displaced persons to "Al-Awja" area in Saladin governorate, the birthplace of the late former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.

"It is time for serious and transparent efforts to return displaced persons to all areas of Saladin, especially our people in Al-Awja, as there has been a political agreement since the government's formation to resolve the displacement issue," Al-Jubouri stated.

The party leader called on the State Administration Coalition to "stand united to ensure justice for the innocent, return the displaced, prosecute those who harmed them and caused their displacement, and end the marginalization, exclusion, and double standards."

Al-Awja village is located on the western bank of the Tigris River in Saladin, approximately 13 kilometers south of Tikrit, the administrative center of the governorate. The village is home to "Al-Bu Nasir" tribe, to which Saddam Hussein belonged, and its residents were forcibly displaced following ISIS’s occupation of Saladin in mid-2014.