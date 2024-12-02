Iraqi police arrest two members of Al-Dheeb gang in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, two members of "Al-Dheeb" gang were arrested in the west of the capital, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that "a force from the Al-Shula Anti-Crime Department in western Baghdad, after setting up a well-planned ambush, was able to capture 'Al-Zajil' and 'Al-Zayer,' members of a gang named 'Al-Dheeb,' which specializes in stealing motorcycles in areas surrounding the Shula district."

The source added that "the gang members are involved in drug use and immoral activities," and confirmed that "they have been arrested and are currently being held in custody following legal procedures."