Iraqi photojournalist found dead after disappearance

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The body of Iraqi photojournalist Wissam al-Ghanmi was found on Monday, two days after he went missing in al-Diwaniyah, according to al-Nakhil Center for Rights and Press Freedoms.

In a statement, the rights group extended its condolences to al-Ghanmi’s family and called for an immediate and transparent investigation, urging authorities to publicly disclose the findings.

"Journalists continue to face multiple forms of targeting," the center said, stressing the need to protect press freedom and ensure the safety of media professionals.

Local authorities have yet to release any information on potential motives or suspects.