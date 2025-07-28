Iraqi photojournalist found dead after disappearance
Shafaq News – Baghdad
The body of Iraqi photojournalist Wissam al-Ghanmi was found on Monday, two days after he went missing in al-Diwaniyah, according to al-Nakhil Center for Rights and Press Freedoms.
In a statement, the rights group extended its condolences to al-Ghanmi’s family and called for an immediate and transparent investigation, urging authorities to publicly disclose the findings.
"Journalists continue to face multiple forms of targeting," the center said, stressing the need to protect press freedom and ensure the safety of media professionals.
Local authorities have yet to release any information on potential motives or suspects.
مركز النخيل يطالب بالتحقيق في حادثة اختفاء ووفاة المصور الصحفي وسام الغانمي في الديوانية تلقى مركز النخيل للحقوق والحريات الصحفية بصدمة كبيرة خبر العثور على جثة المصور الصحفي وسام الغانمي بعد يومين على اختفائه في محافظة الديوانية.وتشير الأنباء الاولية إلى ان اسباب الاختفاء… pic.twitter.com/fQ34aXe1oF— زينب ربيع (@RabeeZainab) July 28, 2025