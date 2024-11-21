Iraqi parliament faces potential seat increase following the census

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq predicted an increase in the number of parliamentary seats following the 2024 population census.

In a statement, on Thursday, the Center's Deputy Head, Hazem Al-Rudaini, stated that Article 49 of the 2005 Constitution of the Republic of Iraq specifies, "the Federal House of Representatives is composed of one representative for every 100,000 citizens."

Since the first parliamentary session in 2005, the number of members was 275. In the second election, it increased to 325, and in the third, fourth, and fifth, held in 2021, the number was fixed at 329. This was attributed to the lack of a population census after 2003.

These numbers have been used until now, pending a population census that provides accurate data. Previous statistics were estimates, particularly regarding the distribution of parliamentary seats among provinces. “Based on the fixed number of 329 seats, some provinces could see an increase or decrease in their representation due to population movements between 1996 and 2024, influenced by security and economic factors,” Al-Rudaini added.

He continued that after the population census, two options will emerge for the House of Representatives. The first is to amend the election law by increasing the number of seats for the sixth term, which is expected to include at least 430 representatives, distributed among the 18 provinces according to their population based on the census.

The second option, he noted, is to amend Article 47 by canceling the clause requiring one representative for every 100,000 citizens and fixing the number at a maximum of 300 seats. “This proposal could be presented for a referendum on the same day as the next parliamentary elections to avoid additional financial costs that would strain the state budget.”