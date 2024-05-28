Iraqi officials prepare for INTERPOL conference, "red notices" top priorities

Shafaq News / The President of the Iraqi Federal Integrity Commission Haider Hanoun and the Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari discussed preparations for hosting the INTERPOL International Conference in Baghdad and ensuring its success, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the Commission and the Ministry in the extradition of wanted individuals.

According to a statement from the Commission's media office, "Judge Haider Hanoun discussed with the Minister of Interior the preparations and arrangements for hosting the INTERPOL International Conference in Baghdad."

Hanoun and Al-Shammari highlighted the importance of the upcoming conference, which is scheduled to take place in the coming months, noting Iraq's need for international support in extraditing individuals convicted of corruption who find havens in some countries. They emphasized key topics that the conference might cover, such as expanding areas of cooperation, enhancing financial crime investigation efforts, and involving anti-corruption agencies.

The statement noted that Hanoun and Al-Shammari commended the "increased cooperation between the Commission’s Recovery Department and the Arab and International Police Directorate of the Ministry of Interior."

"This cooperation has facilitated the extradition of several individuals wanted for administrative and financial corruption who reside outside Iraq, as well as the follow-up on international arrest warrants (red notices) and broadcast searches issued against them."

The meeting highlighted the need for "intensified cooperation between state institutions and regulatory bodies in combating corruption and pursuing its perpetrators. They also discussed the role of digital transformation and the automation of institutions in reducing corruption, highlighting the importance of promoting a culture of integrity, protecting public funds, fostering positive social behaviors, and combating deviant behaviors, including embezzlement, state property encroachment, bribery, forgery, and fraud."