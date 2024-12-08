Iraqi leadership stresses respect for Syrian people's choices amid regime change

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's highest authorities, including the heads of its four main branches of government, held a critical meeting with the State Administration Coalition (SAC), which forms the government, to discuss the seismic shifts occurring in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the meeting was attended by President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Speaker of the House Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Chief Justice Faiq Zidan, and key SAC leaders.

“The dialogue focused on the unfolding events in Syria and their potential security and political ramifications for Iraq and the broader region. The leaders assessed the status of Iraqi citizens residing in Syria and emphasized the necessity of ensuring a safe and orderly repatriation for those desiring to return.”

“The meeting included a thorough review of the measures already enacted to protect Iraqi territory from any spillover effects stemming from Syria's turmoil,” the statement continued, adding, “Attendees stressed the critical need to bolster security efforts along the Iraqi-Syrian border and to support governmental actions aimed at maintaining robust border security.”

Reassuring the Iraqi populace, the leadership conveyed that preemptive security arrangements are in place, designed to safeguard the public from emergent threats.

Moreover, the statement reaffirmed Iraq's “unwavering stance on the necessity of preserving Syria's territorial integrity, security, and stability.” It underscored the importance of respecting Syrian sovereignty and the right of the Syrian people to determine their future in peace and security, calling on the international community to “redouble efforts in supporting substantive regional stability.”

The leaders stressed Iraq's “cohesive political stance” regarding these regional developments, proposing a comprehensive roadmap to define future relations between Iraq and Syria. They also called for increased diplomatic engagements with Arab and allied nations to foster cooperation and stability.