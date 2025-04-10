Iraqi lawmakers file Election Law amendment

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Parliamentary Regions and Provinces Committee confirmed the submission of a draft proposal to amend the Electoral Law.

Committee member Ahmed Al-Badri told our agency that the draft, submitted by members of Parliament, has been referred by the Council’s Presidency to the Legal Committee for review.

He also acknowledged divisions among political blocs, noting, “Some parties favor revising the law, while others insist on preserving it in its current form.”

Despite the dispute, he affirmed that parliamentary elections will proceed as scheduled, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) preparing under the current legal framework.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi cabinet approved November 11, 2025, as the official election date. Commenting on the announcement, IHEC media team head Imad Jamil confirmed there are no concerns regarding the timeline, although the commission has yet to receive formal notification.