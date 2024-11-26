Iraqi journalists protest parliamentary media center relocation, citing press freedom concerns

Shafaq News/ Over 50 Iraqi journalists and media professionals have signed a petition urging Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani to halt the relocation of the parliamentary press center outside the Parliament building.

Last October, reports suggested that a political entity may be trying to capitalize on the relocation of the media office.

The petition, signed by journalists and media professionals of the Parliament, requested to halt the decision as it “negatively impacts the journalists tasked with covering sessions and parliamentary activities, hindering the work of reporters and media institutions. Furthermore, it will also affect the members of Parliament due to the difficulty of accessing the new center, thereby delaying the issuance of press statements and parliamentary positions."

The Al-Nakhil Center for Press Rights and Freedoms, in a statement on October 30, rejected the proposed relocation, describing it as an attempt to restrict journalistic activities for "unknown and unclear reasons."

The center expressed concerns that the move might be politically motivated, alleging that a political entity could benefit from isolating the media. "This measure isolates journalists from the people's representatives and constitutes an infringement on media freedoms guaranteed by the constitution and law," the center said.

The center also criticized recent restrictive measures under Acting Parliament Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, including the imposition of a uniform dress code for journalists working in the Parliament.